Biden Signs Order to Boost Vital US Supply Chains

(Newser) – President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening US supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and semiconductors. The United States has become increasingly reliant on imports of these goods—a potential national security and economic risk that the Biden administration hopes to address with the planned 100-day review and the possibility of increased domestic production, the AP reports. However, Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain. "These are the kinds of common sense solutions that all Americans can get behind," Biden said at a White House ceremony.

"It's about resilience, identifying possible points of vulnerabilities in our supply chains, and making sure we have the backup alternatives or workarounds in place," said Biden, who met Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office before the signing. "It was like the old days," Biden said. "People were actually on the same page." White House officials emphasized that the order would help to create manufacturing jobs, a promise made by past presidents with decidedly mixed results. There are 12.2 million manufacturing jobs in the United States, down from 17 million in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Biden's order also included sectoral reviews to be completed within one year for defense, public health and biological preparedness, information communications technology, energy, transportation, and food production.