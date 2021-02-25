New York Is No Longer an 'Anarchist' City

(Newser) – New York City is no longer an "anarchist" place in the eyes of the federal government after President Biden rescinded an order from his predecessor. The September order from former President Trump directed federal agencies to review grants and funds for Democratic-run cities "permitting anarchy, violence and destruction" following protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, per the New York Daily News. The Justice Department later identified three "anarchist jurisdictions": New York City, Seattle, and Portland, Ore. Those cities responded by suing the Trump administration.

The White House announced the order was rescinded late Wednesday, shortly after a reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki about Biden's plans for the order. "We, of course, are reviewing a range of policies and charting our own path," Psaki said. Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes tells the AP that he's "glad to have this nonsense cleared from the decks." Because Congress controls most spending by federal agencies, the designation was seen as "toothless" anyway, per the Daily News. Biden on Wednesday also scrapped Trump orders requiring that federal buildings be built in the classical style and increasing work requirements for some welfare recipients. (Read more President Biden stories.)