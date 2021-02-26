Ted Cruz Is Not Going to Like John Boehner's Audiobook

(Newser) – The audio version of John Boehner's upcoming book will be $10 more than the print version, per Forbes, and a new report from Axios might explain why. Boehner—who appears on the cover of On the House: A Washington Memoir holding a glass of wine, next to a smoking ash tray—goes off script in the expletive-filled audiobook recording, which includes the line, "Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f—k yourself." "He pretty much just let it fly" as "he's not really interested in being anything other than himself these days," a rep for the 71-year-old former Republican House speaker tells Axios, which reports the aforementioned line will appear in the final version. "That is kind of the spirit of the entire project," the rep says.

Boehner himself addressed the report on Thursday. "Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook," he tweeted alongside a photo of him holding a glass of red wine in front of a microphone. "You can blame the wine for the expletives," he added. Boehner is no stranger to name-calling with his political foes, including Cruz. "He's the most miserable son of a bitch I've ever had to work with," he said of Cruz in a 2017 interview, in which he also called former Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Rep. Jim Jordan "a—holes." Months earlier, shortly after retiring from Congress, Boehner had referred to Cruz as "Lucifer in the flesh." On the House, full of "colorful tales from the halls of power," is due out April 13. (Read more John Boehner stories.)