(Newser) – Britney Spears wrested the tiniest bit of control away from her dad, Jamie Spears, at a court hearing earlier this month on her conservatorship, with a judge ruling that the singer's father must share conservator duties with Bessemer Trust. Combined with a recent documentary about the 39-year-old pop star that has people buzzing, fans are even more determined to see her freed from her father's grip. Now, Jamie Spears is pushing back, via his lawyer, on the narrative swirling around the conservatorship, reports the BBC. Attorney Vivian Thoreen appeared Thursday on Good Morning America to counter the public's impression of her client, saying that Jamie Spears is a "fiercely loving, dedicated, and loyal father" who has done his best to protect his daughter and keep her from being exploited.

Thoreen even went so far to say that Spears had "rescued" his daughter from a "life-threatening situation." "I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," Thoreen noted, adding that "Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her." Thoreen also rejected recent claims by Britney's attorney that father and daughter hadn't spoken in a "long while" and that their working relationship was nonexistent. "Early on in the pandemic they spent two weeks with other family members, hunkered down in Louisiana," she said, adding the two gardened, ate, and "went on long drives" together, per Yahoo Entertainment. Thoreen also claimed Britney had never explicitly asked her dad to step down from the conservatorship. Ultimately, "Jamie saved Britney's life," she said. More from Thoreen here. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)