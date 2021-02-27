(Newser) – Koji and Gustav are now safe and sound. Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, who were swiped from her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, were returned uninjured on Friday evening to a Los Angeles Police Department station by a woman who police believe is "uninvolved and unassociated" with the theft, LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet tells the AP. "Both of Lady Gaga's dogs have been turned in ... and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives," the department tweeted late Friday. "The woman's identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," the department added. It's not clear if the woman will receive the $500,000 reward offered by Lady Gaga, who's currently in Rome filming a movie.

story continues below

Police also haven't said whether they believe the theft was random or if Gaga's dogs were targeted, per NBC News. Meanwhile, an update on Fischer, who was shot during the theft: Tippet tells People Fischer was in stable condition as of Friday after being shot once in the chest. "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," his family says in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses, and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan." Lady Gaga had a message for her dog walker on Friday. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she posted on Instagram. "You're forever a hero." An investigation into the attack is ongoing. (Read more Lady Gaga stories.)