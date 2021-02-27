Woods Undergoes Further Procedures

(Newser) – Tiger Woods has undergone more medical procedures since being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after his auto accident, CNN reports. "The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits," a post on Woods' Twitter account said. Cedars-Sinai is known for its profiency in sports medicine, and its affiliates have treated professional athletes in the past. Woods suffered leg and ankle injuries in the California crash Tuesday, and doctors placed a rod in his tibia and screws and pins in his foot and ankle during surgery the same day.

A sports medicine specialist said Woods probably will need more surgeries in the next few weeks "to relieve pressure due to swelling," per CBS Sports. Skin grafts also are a possibility. Woods probably won't lose a leg, experts said, but infection is a concern. "This is definitely of a limb-threatening nature," said Dr. Michael Zuri. "The next week is crucial." The tweet said Woods and his family thank fans for their messages of support. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)