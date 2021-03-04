House Cancels Thursday Session Over Attack Fears

(Newser) – The House of Representatives has canceled its Thursday session over reports of a possible plot by an “identified militia group” to attempt a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. One Democratic lawmaker tells the Hill that there is “growing concern about threats to the Capitol and Democratic lawmakers in particular tomorrow.” Votes that had been planned for Thursday have been moved to Wednesday, including a police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd, per USA Today. The Capitol Police said in a Wednesday statement: “We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously.”

According to a far-right conspiracy theory, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the country’s 19th president Thursday, per Fox News. The fringe theory is based on the belief that the US secretly became a corporation in 1871, making Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, the last “real” president of the US. Presidential inaugurations were held on March 4 until 1933, which is why the date is significant to believers of conspiracy theory. There are no reports of the Senate canceling its Thursday session. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin tells USA Today, “In light of what we went through on Jan. 6, it's understandable that people are concerned,” adding, "I'm not going to second-guess Speaker Pelosi. At this point, Sen. Schumer has not released the same conclusion." (Read more House of Representatives stories.)