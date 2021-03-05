(Newser) – Fallout from the attack at the US Capitol continues, this time with a new lawsuit against Donald Trump from another Democratic congressman. Last month, a complaint was filed by the NAACP on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, claiming the former president—as well as lawyer Rudy Giuliani and far-right groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers—conspired to incite the riot to stop the certification of electoral votes by Congress. Now, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as one of the House managers during Trump's second impeachment trial, has filed his own suit, per the Hill. In a statement, Swalwell accused Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of "inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people."

What those parties had in common, per the suit: They all gave incendiary speeches at a pro-Trump rally before the attack on the Capitol. "The horrific events of January 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants' unlawful actions," the complaint says. "As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed." The suit adds that Trump and the other parties had watched on live TV the chaos unfolding that day, with sources saying Trump had been "delighted," "borderline enthusiastic" about the violence as it ramped up, and "confused about why other people on his team weren't as excited as he was." In a statement, Trump spokesman Jason Miller responded to the suit with: "Eric Swalwell is a low-life with no credibility," per the Washington Post. Swalwell's complaint seeks unspecified damages and at least a week's notice from the defendants if they plan on holding any more rallies in DC while election activities are taking place. (Read more Eric Swalwell stories.)