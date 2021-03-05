Biden Registers 60% Approval Rating in New Poll

(Newser) – Joe Biden has a 60% approval rating of his job performance from Americans and even more backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It found that 94% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans approve of the way Biden is handling his job, per Politico. Support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back his handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans. Nearly all Democrats, 97%, approved his COVID work.

More than half of respondents—55%—support his handling of the economy, including 88% of Democrats and 17% of Republicans. Overall, 48% of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction, compared with 37% in December. The poll of 1,434 adults was conducted Feb. 25 to March 1, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. Biden has made the pandemic his central focus, urging Americans to follow stringent social distancing and mask guidelines and vowing to speed up distribution of critical vaccines.