Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, presides during debate on the Senate COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, presides during debate on the Senate COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)