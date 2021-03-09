(Newser) – Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, aka the "QAnon Shaman," will now have plenty of downtime to reflect on what name he'd like to stick with for the long term. Per WSOC, a DC federal judge on Monday ruled the 33-year-old Arizona man must stay behind bars until his trial regarding charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, noting Chansley's actions before the riot and since have been threatening, inflammatory, manipulative, and/or devoid of remorse. Specifically, Judge Royce Lamberth notes in his 32-page decision, Chansley posted a tweet in November that suggested hanging lawmakers he deemed traitors. Lamberth also says that during the attack itself, Chansley threatened to "get Congressional leaders." "(The words) show that defendant entered the Capitol building on January 6th not to ponder Statuary Hall, but with an intent to disrupt the functions of our government by means of force," Lamberth writes in his ruling.

Lamberth also said he wasn't buying that the spear Chansley carried into the Capitol wasn't a weapon, per CNN. "A 6-foot pole with a metal spearhead fixed to the top is, undoubtably, a dangerous weapon," Lamberth notes. None of this bolsters Chansley's argument that he was an innocent visitor who simply got swept up in the moment on the day of the riot. "Defendant's perception of his actions on January 6 as peaceful, benign, and well-intentioned shows a detachment from reality," Lamberth writes, per the Arizona Republic. As for Chansley's actions after his detention—including a demand for organic food in prison and an attempted rehab tour on 60 Minutes—Lamberth offers a similar assessment, noting that Chansley "believes that he—not the American people or members of Congress—was the victim on January 6th." Chansley could see up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the various charges against him. (Read more QAnon stories.)