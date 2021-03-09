Biden's Dog Sent Back to Delaware: Report

(Newser) – The first rescue dog to live at the White House is already out of it. The Biden family's two dogs were returned home to Delaware last week after 3-year-old German shepherd, Major, bit a member of security, CNN reports. It cites sources as saying the dog had showed "agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security." The condition of the victim is unknown.

story continues below

But "the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington," per the outlet. The family's other German shepherd, 13-year-old Champ, accompanied Major. It's unclear if the placement will be for the long term, however, as the dogs often stay in Delaware when Dr. Jill Biden is traveling. She arrived Monday in Washington state, where she'll tour two military facilities on Tuesday, per KING5. She'll then fly to California. (Read more White House stories.)