RNC to Trump: No, We Won't Stop Using Your Name

(Newser) – The Republican National Committee's reply to Donald Trump? Nope. The RNC responded to the cease-and-desist letter it received from the former president's attorneys by asserting, in its own reply letter, it has the right to use Trump's name and likeness in its fundraising appeals, and that it has no plans to stop doing so, Politico reports. Trump's lawyers sent similar letters to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, neither of which have yet publicly responded. Trump and the RNC have worked closely together on fundraising in the past, but Trump wants to use the 2022 elections to retaliate against Republicans who he thinks were disloyal to him, and has spoken out against his supporters donating to "RINOs" (Republicans In Name Only), CBS News reports.

Recent RNC fundraising appeals have included lines like "DEFEND President Trump's America First policies" and "defend President Trump’s legacy." In its response to the cease-and-desist, the RNC says Trump and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel "enjoy a close relationship, and we understand that President Trump reaffirmed to her over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating." Some senior Republicans have speculated the cease-and-desist was not driven by Trump himself but rather those surrounding him. Trump has, however, recently said there's "only one way" his supporters should be donating money, and that's by giving directly to him. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)