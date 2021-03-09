Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence After Interview

(Newser) – No apology, but a pledge to take the claims seriously. Buckingham Palace has responded to allegations of racism from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, reports the BBC. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," says the statement. "Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." The statement says the royal family "is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," adding that the couple and son Archie "will always be much loved family members," per the Guardian.

The palace had been under pressure to respond, particularly after Markle told Oprah Winfrey about "concerns and conversations" within the family about how dark Archie's skin might be, given that Markle has a Black mother. Markle also said she felt suicidal at times but that her requests for help with her mental health were ignored. Harry, for his part, complained that his family failed to defend Markle when she was the subject of racist attacks in the tabloids. (The interview has led to a reckoning on racism in Britain.)