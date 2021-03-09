(Newser) – If you expected the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make a few headlines on celebrity sites and disappear, think again. The fallout over their allegations of racism—particularly that the royal family was concerned about the color of their son's skin—continues to resonate. Coverage:

Markle helped dismantle the fading "Disney-like" image of the royal family, writes Karen Attiah in a Washington Post opinion piece. Winfrey, she adds, "perfectly channeled the shock and frustration felt by many Black women watching," including Attiah herself. All in all, these two Black women "took down whatever fantasies remained about the British monarchy," reads the headline on the piece. The interview made clear that Britain's long and brutal history of racism and white supremacy endure, even if they're hidden behind "the soft-power propaganda" of a grandmother-like queen.

In the New York Times, Salamishah Tillet writes that the interview shows Prince Harry is confronting his own white privilege. Harry called out his own family for failing to come to Markle's defense against racist attacks in tabloids. "And with that confession, Harry declared his independence from British racism—whether he realizes it goes beyond his family's treatment of his son and is an essential ingredient to the monarchy itself, I don't know," Tillet writes. But this has the potential to open a new chapter for his own family history "and bequeath his children a legacy of antiracism. And if that is the case, it really will be better than any fairy tale ever imagined."

