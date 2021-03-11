Kroger Store Mistakenly Gives Blank COVID Shots

(Newser) – Navigating the online registration to get a COVID shot can be challenging enough. Some people in Virginia got through, only to receive a shot filled with ... nothing. A Kroger store in Chesterfield County had to notify a small number of people that the syringes used in their vaccinations were empty, reports WWBT. "My initial reaction was shock and surprise, and a little anxiety," says one woman who received a call from a store manager a day after receiving what she thought was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She did, however, give the store full credit for transparency and a quick turnaround. The woman was properly dosed hours after getting the call.

"One of our (Little Clinic) locations made a mistake and administered empty syringes instead of the COVID-19 vaccine," says a statement from the Ohio-based company, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers," it says, adding that all affected customers have now been vaccinated. The company didn't provide specifics on how many vaccinations were affected, or how the mistake happened. (Kroger is generating controversy for its decision to close stores rather than give employees COVID-related hazard pay.)