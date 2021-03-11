Big Tech Gives Markets a Boost

(Newser)
–
Technology stocks led the stock market to broad gains and more records on Thursday. The Dow rose 188 points, or .5%, to 32,485; the S&P 500 rose 40 points, or 1%, to 3,939; and the tech-dominated Nasdaq rose 329 points, or 2.5%, to 13,399. The S&P closed at a record high, and the Dow at one point was up 350 points for an intra-day high, notes CNBC. Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook were among the day's big gainers. The jump in technology stocks was fueled by a continued stabilization of the bond market, reports the Wall Street Journal. “Some calm has come back into the bond market,” says Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial. “And that’s brought some more calm and confidence from equity investors.” (Read more stock market stories.)