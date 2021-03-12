Cops Find Stolen 400lb Slide in Kid's Bedroom

(Newser) – A man in Washington state did an impressive job mounting a full-size slide on a child's bunk bed—but he's not going to be winning any Father of the Year awards. Police in Pasco, part of the Tri-Cities area in southern Washington, say the 400-pound slide was stolen from a local playground in December, WHDH reports. Dustin Allen Bushnell, 30, was arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property. Police say the slide was sawn off and repainted before it was mounted on the child's bed, reports KEPR. It was recovered by Pasco Parks and Rec.

story continues below

Police say the slide was found when officers investigating the theft of catalytic converters obtained warrants and searched Bushnell's mobile home. Detective Julie Lee remembered the December theft of playground equipment, and "when she came face-to-face with a 400-pound playground slide inside a kid’s bedroom .... she knew what she had," the Pasco Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police say Lee also found stolen catalytic converters. (Read more weird crimes stories.)