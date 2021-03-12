Pentagon: We Won't Be Taking 'Personnel Advice' From Tucker Carlson

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson had something to say about women in the military, and now the military has a lot to say about Tucker Carlson. On his Fox News show Tuesday, the host mocked President Biden's announcement that the armed services now have uniforms that fit females correctly, and maternity flight suits for pregnant service members. The hairstyle requirements have also been updated, as the military seeks to recruit more women. "So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," he said. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the US military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore." Senior members of the military did not hold back in responding, per CNN, Politico, and the Hill:

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby: While the military has "a lot of work to do" to become "more inclusive, more respectful of everyone—especially women," he said, "We pledge to do better, and we will. What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That's on them."

story continues below

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: Kirby said Austin "shares the revulsion" expressed by many in the military at Carlson's rhetoric.

Kirby said Austin "shares the revulsion" expressed by many in the military at Carlson's rhetoric. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston: "Women lead our most lethal units with character," he tweeted. "They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world."

"Women lead our most lethal units with character," he tweeted. "They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world." General Paul Funk, head of Army Training and Doctrine Command: "Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe," he tweeted. "They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us."

"Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe," he tweeted. "They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us." Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, the senior enlisted leader at US Space Command: "Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces," he tweeted alongside a video in which he pointed out that Carlson's "opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces." He ended with, "Let's remember that those opinions were made by an individual that has never served a day in his life. Let's remember that's all about drama TV."

"Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces," he tweeted alongside a video in which he pointed out that Carlson's "opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces." He ended with, "Let's remember that those opinions were made by an individual that has never served a day in his life. Let's remember that's all about drama TV." Major General Patrick Donahoe: "Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn't be more wrong," he tweeted.

"Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn't be more wrong," he tweeted. Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV: "Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun," he tweeted. "America’s army is made up of countless mothers and fathers. Being a parent (& being pregnant) does NOT negatively impact on our nation’s defense."

"Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun," he tweeted. "America’s army is made up of countless mothers and fathers. Being a parent (& being pregnant) does NOT negatively impact on our nation’s defense." Lieutenant General Theodore D. Martin: He tweeted a photo of his daughter in uniform, saying, "Contrary to what you may be hearing this WOMAN & 1000's of WOMEN like her are NOT 'making a mockery of our military'. You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF."

He tweeted a photo of his daughter in uniform, saying, "Contrary to what you may be hearing this WOMAN & 1000's of WOMEN like her are NOT 'making a mockery of our military'. You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF." Sen. Tammy Duckworth, former combat pilot who served in Iraq: "F--- Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women," she tweeted alongside a video of Carlson on Dancing With the Stars. "Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than."

"F--- Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women," she tweeted alongside a video of Carlson on Dancing With the Stars. "Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than." The US Army: The branch tweeted pictures throughout the day Thursday of female service members captioned, "I am an American Soldier."