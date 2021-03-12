(Newser) – As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldn’t resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as “reckless and dangerous” and engaging in “cancel culture," per the AP. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said, again calling on the public to let ongoing investigations into his conduct to play out. “Wait for the facts.” His remarks came after multiple members of New York's congressional delegation—including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler—called on him to resign. In addition to the harassment claims, the delegation pointed to sweeping criticism of Cuomo for keeping secret for months how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

"After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General's investigation finding the Governor's admin hid nursing home data from the legislature and public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. Nadler echoed the sentiment: “The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” he said. The governor in recent days has been calling lawmakers and supporters asking them to refrain from calling for his resignation, and to instead support the ongoing investigations. The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday.