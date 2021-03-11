Latest Allegations Against Cuomo Are the Most 'Egregious' Yet

(Newser) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now has six accusers—and the allegations raised by the most recent one are "the most egregious" so far, per the Albany Times-Union, going beyond sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior to conduct that could possibly be prosecuted as sexual assault. Sources familiar with the allegations tell the newspaper that the female aide, who has not been publicly named, was summoned to the governor's mansion late last year to help Cuomo with something involving his cellphone; they were allegedly alone together in the governor's private residence when he shut the door and started to grope her under her shirt. State Attorney General Letitia James' office is handling the probe into the allegations against the governor, and as of Wednesday night, at least 85 state lawmakers had called on Cuomo to resign or be impeached, Fox News reports.

The woman, who is significantly younger than the governor, says she told him to stop, the source says. She also alleges that Cuomo was frequently flirtatious toward her and had touched her before. The source says the aide got emotional on March 3 as staffers in Cuomo's Executive Chamber watched him give a news conference in which he denied ever touching anyone inappropriately; a concerned supervisor asked what was going on and the woman revealed her allegations. Cuomo told the newspaper Wednesday night in response to questions about the latest accusation, "As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)