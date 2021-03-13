GOP Leader Calls Swalwell a Security Risk

(Newser) – The Republican House leader says he'll call for a vote to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the chamber's Intelligence Committee, saying his relationship with a suspected spy for China makes him a security threat. Rep. Kevin McCarthy tweeted Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had again named Swalwell to the committee. "Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets," he posted. McCarthy said he'll introduce his resolution next week. Pelosi has said she has no worries about having the California lawmaker on Intelligence, the Hill reports. A Democratic aide said McCarthy's request is a "waste of time," noting that no one has accused Swalwell of wrongdoing, per CBS.

Axios had reported in December that Christine Fang, or Fang Fang, working for China's civilian spy agency, established herself in Bay Area political circles, raising money for Swalwell's reelection campaign. US intelligence officials did not think she obtained classified information. Swalwell ceased to have any contact with her after being told of her activities in 2015, and she left the US after an investigation of her had begun. After McCarthy's tweet, Swalwell answered with: "I'm eager to continue the important work of protecting Americans and supporting the hard-working heroes of our Intelligence Community, and I thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff for their support and confidence." Last month, Pelosi also put Swalwell back on the Homeland Security Committee, per Fox News, which he'd served on previously for one term. (Swalwell has sued former President Trump and other Republicans over the attack on the Capitol.)