A-Rod and J-Lo Hit Back At Breakup Rumors

(Newser) – Reports that emerged last week claiming Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split after a 2-year engagement and four years as a celebrity power couple appear to not be true. The 45-year-old ex-Yankee was stopped by paparazzi outside his South Florida gym over the weekend, when he was asked if he was single. He answered no, per TMZ, where it was reported Saturday morning that the two had issued a joint statement proclaiming they are "working through some things." According to a source for People, the couple never officially broke up at all, though they discussed the possibility, and are "still together." They first got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019.

Then in January, Lopez told Elle they'd postponed their wedding two times due to the pandemic. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it," she said at the time, adding: "There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it." In a recent interview, Lopez also told Allure that she and Rodriguez had gone to therapy during the pandemic, and that "it was really helpful for us in our relationship." Infidelity rumors had swirled around a possible relationship between Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, though LeCroy says they've only spoken on the phone and never met. The last picture on IG of the two of them together took place at the end of February, when they both posted photos from a trip to the Dominican Republic. (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)