One of The Greatest Boxing Champs Ever Has Died

FILE - In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in a boxing bout in Las Vegas. Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday, March... (AP Photo, File)

