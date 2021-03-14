One of The Greatest Boxing Champs Ever Has Died

(Newser)
One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Marvelous Marvin Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66, per the AP
. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page
for Hagler's fans. Hagler fought on boxing’s biggest stages against its biggest names, as he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight classes during a golden time for boxing in the 1980s. Quiet with a brooding public persona, Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro out of Brockton, Massachusetts, finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. Hagler was unmistakable in the ring, fighting out of a southpaw stance with his bald head glistening in the lights. He was relentless and he was vicious, stopping opponent after opponent during an eight year run that began with a disputed draw against Vito Antuofermo in 1979 that he later avenged.
Any doubts Hagler wasn’t indeed Marvelous were erased on a spring night in 1985. He and Thomas Hearns met in one of the era’s big middleweight clashes outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and when the opening bell rang they traded punches for three minutes in an opening round many consider the best in boxing history. Hagler would go on to stop Hearns in the third round, crumpling him to the canvas with a barrage of punches. Hagler would fight only two more times, stopping John Mugabi a year later and then meeting Sugar Ray Leonard in his final fight in 1987. When the bell rang at the end of the 12th round, many thought Hagler had pulled out the fight—only to lose a controversial split decision. Hagler, who was paid $19 million, left the ring in disgust and never fought again.
