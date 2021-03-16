(Newser) – Mayim Bialik is speaking up for the first time about a lengthy battle with eating disorders amid a conversation about Hollywood's obsession with weight. "This is the first time I've ever talked about it, because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricter," the Big Bang Theory alum announced on a recent episode of the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, which focuses on issues of mental health. Bialik said she was inspired to speak out by her guest, Untamed author Glennon Doyle, who's been vocal about her struggles with bulimia. "I eat too much when no one's looking," Bialik said at one point. Later, she said she eats "so I don't have to feel anything."

story continues below

"I've known about my problems for years, and I've been in recovery, as it were, for two years," Bialik said. She noted she was once called "brave" for appearing in a movie when she was 30 pounds over her normal weight. "I'm trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I, quote, 'should be' by Hollywood standards," the 45-year-old added, per People. "I'm trying to release the pressure of caring that I'm wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I'm not those other women. Those are, like, my short-term 2021 goals." Bialik also spoke about her struggles with anxiety and revealed that she's been in therapy since age 17. "The kind of help that I needed, you need it forever, I promise," she said. (Read more Mayim Bialik stories.)