AMC President Finally Has Some Good News

(Newser) – A little more than a year after a global pandemic forced the closure of all AMC theaters in the US, almost all will reopen their doors. The company announced Thursday that 98% of its US locations would be open Friday, as more than 40 California cinemas welcome back moviegoers for the first time, including all AMC locations in Los Angeles and San Diego County, per the Hill. "With additional openings in the United States expected over the next week, AMC anticipates that 99% of its US circuit will be open by Friday, March 26," adds the world's largest theater chain. AMC Entertainment President and CEO Adam Aron described "immense joy" at the news.

Last week, as AMC announced a $4.6 billion loss in 2020, including $946 million lost in Q4, Aron said it had encountered "the most challenging market conditions in the 100-year history of the company," per the New York Times. But he said things were looking up, and vaccinations were "the real salvation." Just 78% of AMC's US locations had reopened with limited seating capacity at the end of 2020. Other safety protocols in place include mandatory mask wearing and social distancing and contactless ticketing, per the Times-Colonist. AMC is also touting upgraded air filtration. Meanwhile, Aron promises a slew of blockbusters for summer. Black Widow is due for release in May and Top Gun: Maverick in July. (Read more AMC stories.)