Family Classic Has R-Rated Version

There's a dirtier version of Mrs. Doubtfire. Per Entertainment Weekly, the 1993 PG-13 classic got an R-rated cut thanks to the antics of beloved late actor and comedian Robin Williams. Director Chris Columbus told EW that he had a deal with Williams that for every scripted take they did, Williams would get to "play"—which meant take after take of improvised lines, many of which turned out to be less than family friendly. "He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Columbus said.

So what to do with such a trove of material? Columbus suggests that, rather than an R-rated edition, he'd be open to participating in a documentary on the making of the film, which also starred Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan. Over a quarter century after the film's blockbuster release, it was a viral tweet that got fans curious about what other versions of the film exist. While the tweet claimed an NC-17 cut was made, Columbus said he'd only ever said so as a joke. "There could be no NC-17 version of the movie," the director said. (Read more Robin Williams stories.)