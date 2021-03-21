Student Athlete Dies After Collapsing During Game

(Newser) – A high school football player who collapsed during a game on Friday has died, SFGate reports. Emmanuel “Manny” Antwi, 18, a senior at Kennedy High, fell to the ground during the fourth quarter of the game against Hiram Johnson High, per the Sacramento Bee. He was given medical attention, including several minutes of CPR. “You could see them pumping on him, and they were doing CPR,” witness Sheree Tesca told CBS. “My heart just breaks for his family, you know. How do you explain to your kid, the person you spoke to five minutes ago isn’t here anymore? He was taken to a hospital and died on Saturday, according to reports. Few other details about the cause of death have been released.

“There is nothing that can prepare you for a moment like that,” Johnson coach Alex Gomes-Coelho told the Bee. “The pain is indescribable. When you play or coach team sports you really become a family. My heart hurts for Cougar Nation and Manny’s family at home.” In a Saturday statement, Kennedy High said that counselors will be available for students. “Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time,” the school said. (Read more high school football stories.)