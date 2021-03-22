Couple Visiting Maine Slip on Ice During Hike, Fall 100 Feet to Death

(Newser) – A couple who set out to hike a mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park apparently fell to their deaths, CNN reports. The 28-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Massachusetts were last heard from Thursday around noon; the woman had told family members in a phone call that she was interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain. When they hadn't returned to their vehicle or checked out of their hotel Friday as planned, concerns grew, and relatives officially reported them missing Friday night. Searchers on foot ultimately discovered their bodies Saturday morning.

Officials say the man and woman were hiking along ice-covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain—which is near Cadillac Mountain, per ABC News—and slipped and fell 100 feet, the National Parks Traveler reports. A 15-member volunteer team ultimately found their bodies after a Coast Guard helicopter was unsuccessful. Another hiker recently had to be rescued in the park after slipping on ice and falling. "All trails in Acadia are incredibly icy at this time due to recent rains followed by days of cold weather," an official says. "Hikers should be prepared for cold and icy conditions with extra layers of clothing and traction control devices." (Read more Acadia National Park stories.)