(Newser) – Fresh off the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, President Biden is assembling the next big White House priority: a sweeping $3 trillion package of investments on infrastructure and domestic needs. Biden huddled privately late Monday with Senate Democrats as Congress has already begun laying the groundwork with legislation for developing roads, hospitals, and green energy systems as part of Biden's "Build Back Better" campaign promise, per the AP. Much like the $1.9 trillion virus rescue plan signed into law earlier this month, the new package would also include family-friendly policies, this time focusing on education and paid family leave. The White House plans are still preliminary, with a combined $3 trillion in spending proposed to boost the economy and improve quality of life, per a person familiar with the options. While the goal is a bipartisan package, Democrats in Congress have signaled a willingness to go it alone if they're blocked by Republicans.

An infrastructure package would include roughly $1 trillion for roads, bridges, rail lines, electrical vehicle charging stations, and the cellular network, among other items. The goal would be to facilitate the shift to cleaner energy while improving economic competitiveness. A second component would include investments in workers with free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, and paid family leave. No part of the proposal has been finalized. "We need to get it done," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., ahead of the virtual meeting with Biden at the senators' annual retreat Monday evening. Republican leader Mitch McConnell used his opening remarks Monday in the Senate to slam the infrastructure proposal, warning it would only lead to tax hikes and what he called "left-wing policies." Biden is expected to roll out his budget in the weeks ahead as Congress presses forward on the infrastructure package, which lawmakers have said could be ready by summer.