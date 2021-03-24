Derek Chauvin's Trial Now Has a Start Date

(Newser) – A jury has been seated for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for Monday in a case that led to weeks of protests and a national soul-searching about racial justice. The final juror was chosen Tuesday, wrapping up a process that took more than two weeks and was complicated by worldwide attention to Floyd’s death, even before the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement to his family during the fourth day of jury selection. Attorneys and the judge worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about an encounter that was captured on bystander video. The panel now includes 15 jurors, the AP reports.

story continues below

Twelve will deliberate, with two alternates; Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has said he will excuse the extra juror when opening statements begin on Monday if the 14 others still are able to serve. Throughout jury selection, the defense frequently struck people who told the court they already had strong feelings about Chauvin’s guilt. The prosecution frequently used its allotted challenges against potential jurors who were not just supportive of police but said they would favor their testimony over others. They also sought to block potential jurors who were critical or doubtful about the Black Lives Matter movement. The AP has much more on the jurors. Some details:

Juror No. 2: A white man in his 20s who works as a chemist, the only juror on the panel who said he has never seen bystander video of Floyd's arrest.

A white man in his 20s who works as a chemist, the only juror on the panel who said he has never seen bystander video of Floyd's arrest. Juror No. 9: A multiracial woman in her 20s whose uncle is a police officer. She said she was "super excited" to be called to jury duty.

A multiracial woman in her 20s whose uncle is a police officer. She said she was "super excited" to be called to jury duty. Juror No. 19: A white man in his 30s whose friend is a police officer, but who said he does not support Blue Lives Matter.

A white man in his 30s whose friend is a police officer, but who said he does not support Blue Lives Matter. Juror No. 27: A Black man in his 30s who came to America more than 14 years ago and said he had talked to his wife about how Floyd "could have been me."

A Black man in his 30s who came to America more than 14 years ago and said he had talked to his wife about how Floyd "could have been me." Juror No. 44: A white woman in her 50s who said the media is biased, so while she has seen lots of news about the case, she doesn't have all the facts.

A white woman in her 50s who said the media is biased, so while she has seen lots of news about the case, she doesn't have all the facts. Juror No. 52: A Black man in his 30s who wondered why the other police officers didn't stop Chauvin.

A Black man in his 30s who wondered why the other police officers didn't stop Chauvin. Juror No. 55: A white woman in her 50s who says she was "disturbed" by bystander video of Floyd's death, but believes that "all lives matter."

A white woman in her 50s who says she was "disturbed" by bystander video of Floyd's death, but believes that "all lives matter." Juror No. 79: A Black man in his 40s who immigrated to America and says he trusts police, and would tell his son to cooperate with them if they stop him while driving.

A Black man in his 40s who immigrated to America and says he trusts police, and would tell his son to cooperate with them if they stop him while driving. Juror No. 85: A multiracial woman in her 40s who did not know what actions Floyd took before his encounter with Chauvin, nor what his cause of death was. She believes that "you respect police and you do what they ask."

A multiracial woman in her 40s who did not know what actions Floyd took before his encounter with Chauvin, nor what his cause of death was. She believes that "you respect police and you do what they ask." Juror No. 89: A white woman in her 50s who works as a nurse and said she would draw upon her knowledge to evaluate medical testimony.

A white woman in her 50s who works as a nurse and said she would draw upon her knowledge to evaluate medical testimony. Juror No. 91: A Black grandmother in her 60s who has a relative that is a police officer and said she has a favorable view of Black Lives Matter.

A Black grandmother in her 60s who has a relative that is a police officer and said she has a favorable view of Black Lives Matter. Juror No. 92: A white woman in her 40s who said just because someone uses drugs or fails to cooperate with police, they shouldn't be treated poorly.

A white woman in her 40s who said just because someone uses drugs or fails to cooperate with police, they shouldn't be treated poorly. Juror No. 96: A white woman in her 50s who said those who comply with police should have nothing to fear.

A white woman in her 50s who said those who comply with police should have nothing to fear. Juror No. 118: A white woman in her 20s who said "there are things that should be changed" about the police, but that their work is important.

A white woman in her 20s who said "there are things that should be changed" about the police, but that their work is important. Juror No. 131: A white man in his 20s who said of professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem, "I would prefer if someone would express their beliefs in a different manner."