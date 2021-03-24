Colleague Saw the Attack on Zoom. Cops Found 2 Dead

(Newser) – A woman was on a Zoom call with a colleague Monday afternoon when a man in her home was attacked. Then the woman was—and the co-worker on the video call saw what was going on, police say. That witness then called 911, and tragically, police who responded to the Los Angeles-area home found Carol Brown, 67, a Pasadena City College administrator, and her brother Kenneth Preston, 69, had been stabbed to death, the Pasadena Star-News reports. Preston's body was found in the driveway, while Brown's was inside the home, NBC News reports.

A Lexus was also discovered to be missing from the home. Robert Cotton, 32, later walked up to the house—after, police say, hiding the Lexus in the neighborhood—and said he lived there. But he was ultimately detained and booked on two counts of murder. Police say Brown was his mother and Preston his uncle. A motive has not been publicly speculated on. While NBC and KTLA report that Brown's colleague saw the stabbings, the Star-News says all they saw was one man dragging another man.