Suspect's Family Took Gun From Him 2 Days Before Shooting

(Newser) – The family of accused Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa took a gun away from him just two days before the shooting. The 21-year-old's sister-in-law says he appeared to be fiddling with a "machine gun," and he told family members a bullet had gotten stuck. They then took it away from him, unhappy he'd been messing with it in the house, Reuters reports. But his sister-in-law says, per a court affidavit, she thinks the gun, which he may have just purchased days prior, was back in his room Monday. That's the day Alissa allegedly shot up a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, killing 10. He is now in jail after having originally been hospitalized to treat a leg wound he got while exchanging gunfire with police. More on the tragedy:

The victims: More is coming out on the victims (outlets including the AP, NBC News, CBS, and NPR have rundowns on many of them), three of whom were working at the grocery store that day. Rikki Olds, 25, was reportedly trying to lock the doors of the store after the shooting started in the parking lot when she was killed, a friend told her family. The first police officer to respond was also killed.

