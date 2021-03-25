Man With 5 Guns, Body Armor Arrested at Grocery Store

(Newser) – An alert customer at an Atlanta grocery store may have helped stop a copycat mass shooting two days after the Boulder shooting. Police say a man was arrested after walking into a Publix supermarket Wednesday afternoon with at least five guns and body armor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Instacart shopper Charles Russell tells WSB-TV that he alerted store management after he saw the armed man in a bathroom stall. "I saw an AR-15. And I was like, you know, this kind of startled me just again with events that recently happened in the grocery store up in Colorado," he says. Police say 22-year-old Rico Marley was arrested when he left the bathroom, CNN reports. They recovered weapons including two long guns and three pistols.

Marley was carrying a rifle when he entered the store, police say. Open carry is legal in Georgia and Marley reportedly had a concealed carry license. Police say they're not sure what Marley's intentions were. He was charged with reckless conduct and was taken for a mental health evaluation, the results of which have not been disclosed, ABC reports. The Washington Post reports that Marley was later charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or knife and five counts of attempting to commit a felony. It's not clear whether there is a link between Marley's arrest and a suspicious package that was found in the store's parking deck Wednesday. (Read more Atlanta stories.)