(Newser) – If you're accustomed to starting each morning on Twitter by checking out what Chrissy Teigen has to say, you're in for some disappointment starting today. "This account doesn't exist," the message now reads at @chrissyteigen, after Teigen explained in a series of tweets Wednesday night that she was ditching the social media platform, then deleted her account entirely, reports Mashable. "For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," the 35-year-old model married to singer John Legend wrote in her thread before it vanished (Yahoo Entertainment has screenshots). "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

story continues below

Variety notes Teigen's exit will be a "blow" for the social media platform, as she had nearly 14 million followers and had even been called the "Mayor of Twitter." Her explanation that she'd been "deeply bruised" by trolls over the years underscores the bullying and harassment problems the site has long combated. Teigen still appears to be on Instagram and TikTok, at least as of Thursday morning. Her Cravings Twitter account was also still up. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me," Teigen wrote before signing off for good. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" She did offer a positive ending to her self-sendoff: "Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!" Unsurprisingly, fans are upset about Teigen's departure. "Good job sucky people," one wrote. (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)