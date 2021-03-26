'Lies Have Consequences': Dominion Sues Fox News

(Newser) – Dominion Voting has already sued Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for allegedly touting lies about election fraud. Now, it's suing the network on which they appeared. Dominion on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing it knowingly spread "fictions" about Dominion rigging the election through its machines "because the lies were good for Fox’s business," per Axios. It "gave life to a manufactured storyline about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain," in an effort "to lure viewers back—including President Trump himself," reads the lawsuit, which echoes a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox, Giuliani, Powell, and several Fox hosts filed by voting company Smartmatic. "Lies have consequences," Dominion's suit adds.

Dominion claims its employees—ranging from software engineers to founding president and CEO John Poulos—have been "repeatedly harassed," including with death threats, as a result of the "orchestrated defamatory campaign" from "one of the most powerful media companies in the United States." "And of course, Dominion's business has suffered enormous and irreparable economic harm," the lawsuit adds. Fox has yet to respond to the suit, which is Dominion's first against a media company. But Fox previously described Smartmatic's complaint as a "meritless" attempt to "stifle debate and chill vital First Amendment activities," per ABC News. Powell responded to Dominion's lawsuit against her earlier this week, claiming "no reasonable person" should have believed her comments were "truly statements of fact." (More on that here.)