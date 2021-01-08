Trump Ally Sidney Powell Just Got Sued for $1.3B

(Newser) – Dominion Voting Systems threatened to sue, and, brother, did it ever. The company is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from attorney and Trump ally Sidney Powell, reports Bloomberg. Dominion accuses Powell of defamation for repeatedly making "wild" claims that its machines were rigged to shift votes for President Trump to Joe Biden. While Powell's claims went nowhere in the courts, they resonated in a "viral disinformation campaign" that has seriously damaged the company's reputation, the lawsuit claims, per the Washington Post. The suit asserts that in the wake of Powell's allegations about Dominion, company employees were stalked and threatened, with one employee receiving a text that read "come clean and you will live." The company says it has since spent $565,000 to safeguard its staff.

CEO John Poulos tells the Post that he has no interest in settling and wants the case to go to trial. "We feel that it’s important for the entire electoral process," he says. "The allegations, I know they were lobbed against us ... but the impacts go so far beyond us." Powell has not yet responded to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in DC. As Axios notes, Poulos has not ruled out suing Trump himself as well. (In November, the Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell's conspiracy theories.)

