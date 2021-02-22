MyPillow Founder 'Very Happy' to Be Sued for $1.3B

(Newser) – "Please sue me," Mike Lindell said in January. On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems obliged in a big way, filing a $1.3 billion defamation suit against the founder of MyPillow, reports Forbes. The staunch ally of former President Trump has kept up his allegations that Dominion rigged its machines to steal the election even after multiple warnings from Dominion. The company has previously sued Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell, saying their allegations of voter fraud have irreparably damaged the company. In its suit, Dominion accuses Lindell of pushing what it calls the "Big Lie" to sell more pillows. The company says he offered discount codes linked to the conspiracy theory and heavily advertised on right-wing outlets pushing it.

story continues below

Lindell “knowingly lied about Dominion to sell more pillows to people who continued tuning in to hear what they wanted to hear about the election," says the suit, which also names his company as a defendant. Lindell's response? He tells the Wall Street Journal that he's "very, very happy" to be sued. “I have all the evidence on them,” he says. “Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country.” Lindell, who is flirting with a gubernatorial run in Minnesota, even helped produce a two-hour film that he says proves the fraud. But "he is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint says. (A Newsmax anchor walked off set when Lindell refused to let up on the allegations in a recent interview.)