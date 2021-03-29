(Newser) – Think Wedding Crashers, except instead of being entertained by the antics of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, a 74-year-old regales the audience with complaints about China, Iran, and the guy who took his old job. That was the basic scenario at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday when Donald Trump showed up, decked out in a tux, at a wedding reception being held there, grabbed the mic, and talked not about the bride and groom, but about whatever gripes came to mind. Per a TMZ video, those complaints included President Biden dropping sanctions against Iran (which the BBC notes Biden hasn't done); China "never [treating] us" the way they are now, which he didn't elaborate on; and the current situation at the US-Mexico border, where facilities have been overwhelmed by the increasing numbers of people trying to enter the United States.

story continues below

"The border's not good," Trump said, calling it a "disaster." "They are living like nobody has ever seen." As TMZ notes, Trump "did not, however, mention the misery he caused these families when he was in charge." Trump also leaned on his old standby, the results of the 2020 election. "They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election's over. Well, I got 75 million ... but you know, you saw what happened," he noted, without adding that Biden got more than 81 million votes (Trump, meanwhile, got just over 74 million votes). In what HuffPost calls his "most plaintive moment," Trump asked the partygoers: "Do you miss me yet?," which elicited cheers. After his political speech had gone on for a couple of minutes, Trump finally remembered the reason for the gathering and did offer a toast to the "great and beautiful" couple of honor, Megan and John Arrigo. It's not clear how much longer he spoke after the video cuts off. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)