Man Searching for Forrest Fenn's Treasure Got Prison Instead

(Newser) – The man who spent eight months trying to find Forrest Fenn's famous treasure, causing damages to federal property in the process, will now spend six months behind bars. That, plus six months of home confinement, $31,566 in restitution, and two years of supervised release, is the sentence Rodrick Dow Craythorn received Wednesday, NBC News reports. The treasure hunter damaged parts of Fort Yellowstone’s cemetery, including a historic grave, in his failed quest. He pleaded guilty to excavating or trafficking in archeological resources and injury or depredation to United States property, and will surrender in May to serve his time.

"To the National Park Service, the people of the United States and my family, I am truly sorry. I was motivated by the thrill of possibly finding a treasure, and my obsession clouded my judgment," Craythorn said via his attorney. "After my time in prison, I intend to make full restitution. I can only hope that my case will serve as a reminder to people that we should respect National Parks and the laws that were enacted to protect them." Jack Stuef, a 32-year-old medical student from Michigan, ultimately found Fenn's treasure somewhere in Wyoming in June, KTVH reports. (Read more Forrest Fenn treasure stories.)