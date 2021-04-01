Sarah Palin: I Got COVID. Be Careful

(Newser) – Sarah Palin is urging everyone to continue to wear masks and take other precautions to guard against COVID-19 after she and some of her family members contracted the coronavirus. After one of her daughters woke up having lost her sense of taste and smell, a COVID test quickly came back positive, Palin tells People. Even though that daughter quickly quarantined, 12-year-old son Trig—"the most enthusiastic mask-wearer" of the bunch, Palin notes—developed symptoms. He and his mom isolated together, and Palin eventually came down with symptoms of her own. Both tested positive.

While there are so many viruses out there we'll never be able to avoid them all, she says it's still important to take common-sense precautions. "I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," she says. "And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool." (Palin rapped "Baby Got Back" on the show last March.) Axios' take on the significance of her statement: "The influential conservative firebrand and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee's comments come at a time when some GOP lawmakers have gone against health officials' guidance on face coverings and other suggested precautions." (Read more Sarah Palin stories.)