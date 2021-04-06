See If Your Phone Number Was in the Facebook Hack

(Newser) – There's an easy way to find out whether your phone number was leaked along with Mark Zuckerberg's over the weekend. Hacked data from more than half a million Facebook users was posted for free to a website frequented by hackers on Saturday, CNN reports. That included names, locations, relationship statuses, birthdays, email addresses, and phone numbers for more than 553 million Facebook users, including more than 32 million US accounts. Facebook said the "old data" was stolen in 2019 when hackers exploited a function that allowed people to find other users using their phone number. It added the issue was fixed that August, but it did not say whether it had notified affected users at the time.

"The most sensitive data included in the leak is arguably the phone numbers, which are often used for two-factor authentication," reports Gizmodo. Now, the website The News Each Day has developed a simple tool that US users can use to see if their phone number was leaked. You just need to enter your number, including the international country code, without any hyphens. The "accurate" tool claims not to save any phone number entered and to only track clicks through Google Analytics, Gizmodo reports. Otherwise, you can enter the email address for your Facebook account at HaveIBeenPwned.com. This will reveal if your email was included in this leak or any others in the website's large database. (Read more Facebook stories.)