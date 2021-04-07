Chappelle: I Saw Celebs Leave 'Dirty Notes' for Trump Aides

(Newser) – In 2019, then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed aides of former President Obama had left disparaging notes around the White House for members of former President Trump's administration to find. At Inauguration Day, "Every office was filled with Obama books, and we had notes left behind that said 'You will fail,' 'You aren’t going to make it,'" Grisham told a radio show, before clarifying that she was speaking specifically of messages left in the press office. An aide went on to describe notes "taped up in the cupboards," per the Washington Post. Now, we may have some key context courtesy of Dave Chappelle. Appearing on Naomi Campbell's YouTube talk show No Filter with Naomi, the comedian said he saw celebrities leaving the notes during one of President Obama's "last big parties," per Mediaite.

"Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, 'The Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets,'" Chappelle told Campbell in a video released Tuesday. "Now, I saw this happening. I'm not gonna say who did it. But it was celebrities writing crazy s--t, putting it all over there," he said. "So when I saw that news I laughed real hard." Obama aides had denied Grisham's claim, with national security adviser Susan Rice calling them a "bald-faced lie," per HuffPost. Campbell, who laughed through Chapelle's telling, described it as "a fun night" and said Obama had returned to the festivities after leaving "because the music was so good." Chappelle said it was an "arresting sight" seeing a Black president part the crowd, which included many Black people. Then he dabbed. "And the crowd went wild," Chappelle said. (Read more White House stories.)