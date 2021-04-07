Giuliani Responds to Dominion Suit

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani's lawyers have filed a 10-page motion to have Dominion Voting System's defamation suit thrown out of federal court on procedural grounds. The motion, filed in DC federal district court, only briefly refers to the substance of the $1.3 billion case, saying, "Giuliani denies that he has defamed Plaintiffs or that he has engaged in any wrongful or malicious conduct toward Plaintiffs." Instead, the filing says Dominion lacks standing in the case and, because it's a corporation, cannot be owed damages "other than lost profits," the Hill reports.

story continues below

Dominion sued Giuliani in January, accusing him of spreading lies about the voting technology company, saying he was stoking doubts about President Biden's victory in the presidential election. Even after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the suit says, Giuliani took no responsibility for his statements and "repeated the Big Lie." Wednesday's filing was Giuliani's first response to the court since the suit was filed, per Law.com. It said he'll answer the accusations fully if the case gets that far. (Dominion has filed other suits, most recently against Fox News.)