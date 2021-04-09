Rapper DMX Is Dead at 50

(Newser) – Rapper DMX has died at age 50, reports the AP. The entertainer had been in what was described as a vegetative state after suffering a cardiac arrest about a week ago. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away ... with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," says a family statement, per TMZ. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end." DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog,” “Stop Being Greedy,” and “How It’s Goin’ Down.”

DMX followed up with four straight chart-topping albums including ... And Then There Was X; Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood; The Great Depression; and Grand Champ. He released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations, and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards. Along with his musical career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film Belly and appeared in 2000's Romeo Must Die with Jet Li and Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for Come Back in One Piece on the film’s soundtrack .But while DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor, the rapper was personally stifled by his legal battles—he was repeatedly arrested and jailed within a decade—and drug addiction. He is survived by his 15 children and mother. (Read more DMX stories.)