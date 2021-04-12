Tony Soprano's 'Dad' Is Dead at 64

(Newser) – Another cast member of the Sopranos is gone. Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano's father in flashback episodes, died Sunday at age 64, reports NJ.com. Siravo had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and later with colon cancer. In addition to his role as "Johnny Boy" Soprano, Sirvano was known for his roles as Gyp DeCarlo in the hit musical Jersey Boys and as Fred Goldman in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson. More recently, he appeared in the Adam Driver film, The Report, per Deadline. His daughter, Allegra Okarmus, confirmed the news and said her father died peacefully, reports the BBC.

“Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly,” Michael Imperioli—aka Christopher Moltisanti on the Sopranos—wrote on Instagram. He praised Siravo for his role as Johnny Boy as well as for his portrayal of John Gotti in The Wannabe. "In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don.” Maureen Van Zandt, who played Gabriella Dante on the HBO show and is married to another of its stars, Steven Van Zandt, posted a photo of her husband and Sirvano, whom she described as a "talented and lovely man." (James Gandolfini, Tony himself, died in 2013 at age 51.)