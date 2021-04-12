One of the Biden Dogs Is Going Back to Training

(Newser) – One member of the Biden family will get special training about adjusting to life in the White House. CNN reports that the Bidens' German shepherd is going back to school after two biting incidents. "The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, DC, area, and it is expected to last a few weeks," says Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRose. The 3-year-old dog has bitten a Secret Service agent and another White House staffer, though neither incident resulted in a serious injury. The Biden's other dog, Champ, appears to be doing just fine.

The Bidens themselves are sticking by their pets. "Love these two!" the first lady tweeted Sunday on National Pet Day, sharing a photo of Major and Champ. And the president defended Major after the first biting incident. "Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket," he said at the time, per the Hill. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all. And he moves to protect." Cabinet member Pete Buttigieg also defended Major in a TMZ interview, saying the dog greeted him at an Oval Office meeting. "I know there've been some stories about him," Buttigieg said. "But my interactions with him have been great." (Read more White House dog stories.)