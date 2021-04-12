Grimes Gets Full-Back Tattoo of 'Alien Scars'

(Newser) – While boyfriend Elon Musk calls himself "Imperator of Mars," Grimes is paying tribute to outer space in her own way. The Canadian singer has unveiled a new tattoo across her back that she says will resemble "beautiful alien scars," CNN reports. She shared a photo of the new full-back white ink tattoo on Instagram Sunday night, saying, "Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars."

Grimes says the design of tangled lines was created by tattoo artist Tweakt with help from the "alien computer brain" of digital fashion artist Nusi Quero, People reports. "It was half hand drawn then half procedurally generated, then they banged out the whole thing in 1 go," Quero tweeted, sharing photos of the design process. Some commentators praised the design, while others joked that it looked like jellyfish stings or "like she’s had 50 lashes with a cat-o’-nine-tails." (Last year, Grimes said baby son X Æ A-XII is "into radical art.")