(Newser) – President Biden is nearing his 100th day in office, and so far, most of America is giving him the thumbs-up for the job he's doing. A new Pew Research Center poll finds that 59% of US adults approve of Biden's performance in office, with 39% registering disapproval. That's a 5 percentage point jump in his approval rating from March, and 20 percentage points more than his predecessor, Donald Trump, had at the April 2017 mark. For further comparison, President Obama had a 61% approval rating near his 100-day mark, while George W. Bush came in at 55%. Biden also earns high marks for how he's handled the pandemic, including 72% of Americans saying his administration has done a good or excellent job at managing the creation and distribution of COVID vaccines across the US.

NBC News cites three other polls this week that also have Biden's approval rating "above water," with Quinnipiac's survey coming in as the lowest of those at 48%. One continued sticking point for Biden, per the Hill: immigration, with the share of both Republicans and Democrats who say illegal immigration is "a very big problem" increasing from last year. What's proven popular with Americans, in addition to Biden's vaccine response, per NBC: the recent COVID relief bill and Biden's infrastructure plan. The New York Times notes that within his own party, Biden has also emerged as "a kind of man-for-all-Democrats," with polls released this week by Monmouth and Quinnipiac showing he has a 95% and 94% approval rating, respectively, among members of the Democratic Party. The apparent secret to his appeal? "As president, he has been governing much like a progressive without abandoning his longtime public identity as a moderate," the Times notes. (Read more President Biden stories.)