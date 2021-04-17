Peloton Fighting Demand to Issue a Recall

(Newser) – Peloton is waging a behind-the-scenes fight with a federal agency to avoid issuing a safety recall of its treadmills. Or at least it was the behind-the-scenes until the Washington Post reported on it Friday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants the company to recall its $4,300 Peloton Tread+ after the death of a child and "dozens" of other incidents involving children and pets. Bloomberg, for example, reported that a 3-year-old suffered what the CPSC calls a "significant brain injury." The company, however, says no recall is necessary because the product is safe—provided people follow instructions. "We are disappointed that the CPSC is mischaracterizing the situation," the company tells the Verge. "As a reminder, the Tread+ is not for children under 16 and children, pets, and objects need to be kept away from the Tread+ at all times."

The Post reports that Peloton refused to provide details about the accident resulting in a death to the CPSC until the agency took the unusual step of issuing a subpoena. The newspaper quotes an anonymous person familiar with the dispute who says what's happening with the Peloton treadmills—reports of victims getting pulled under the machine—seems to be unique. "This doesn't happen with other treadmills," says the insider. "It is a different hazard pattern than is typically seen." Peloton says it has issued multiple safety warnings to customers, and CEO John Foley wrote a public letter after the child's death stressing the safety precautions. The CPSC, meanwhile, is expected to post a new safety warning about the treadmills soon.